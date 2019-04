× 17-year-old boy injured after self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is being treated for his injuries after suffering an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound near 9th and Keefe.

According to officials, the incident happened Friday night, April 5 around 10:15 p.m. — and the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.