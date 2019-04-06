‘Be there for our community:’ Ruck Walk event supports Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force

MILWAUKEE — Several members of Milwaukee Police Department District 3, U.S. Army Reservists, and community members got in another kind of workout on Saturday, April 6. The Ruck March took place to support the hungry.

Participants received a backpack containing 30 to 40 pounds of food. Together, they walked three miles to the Hunger Task Force on Hawley Road to donate the goods.

“Just proud to be a part of this. This is always a responsible action to be able to show the different sides of our uniform. The support that we’re showing, we really want to be able to be there for our community — those who are in need,” said Capt. Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police Department District 3.

Harley-Davidson donated a lot of the food they “rucked” or carried on their backs. The excess donations that didn’t fit in a backpack were delivered in a van.

