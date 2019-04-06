‘Make it a cleaner city:’ CleanMKE hosts 3rd event to pick up trash in community

MILWAUKEE — After what felt like an endless winter, Milwaukee residents are taking part in a bit of spring cleaning.

CleanMKE hosted their third cleanup event of the season on Saturday, April 6. Volunteers came together to get rid of debris that’s emerged as all the snow has melted away.

Other volunteers hit the streets and ramps on and off I-43 near North Avenue, picking up the trash in that area as well.

“We’re getting people aware of the trash problem in Milwaukee and just trying to make it a cleaner city. We’re bringing people out, giving them some equipment, and picking an area for them to go out and collect stuff,” said Matthew Reda, CleanMKE.

Matthew Reda, with CleanMKE, says he hopes the cleanups inspire more people to get involved in their effort.

“This is definitely something we want to do for as long as possible,” said Reda.

If you’d like to learn more about CleanMKE, and how to get involved, CLICK HERE.