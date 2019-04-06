Video: Fists fly among fans at Brewers vs. Cubs game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A brawl between fans was captured on cellphone video at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game on Friday night, April 5.

Tommy Busam was rolling video when fists started to fly and shared the video on Twitter.

According to Busam, a couple Brewers' fans made comments to a couple of Cubs' fans after the game as they exited. Everything escalated and a fight erupted.

Busam says a Miller Park security guard tried to break it up. The video shows the guard ended up on the ground during the fight.

Busam says police responded to the area and they let everyone go home. He says the worst injury was a bloody nose.