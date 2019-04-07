× Analysis of FBI crime data shows Milwaukee is the ‘most robbed city in Wisconsin’

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is the “most robbed city in Wisconsin,” according to an analysis at YourLocalSecurity.com.

The team at Your Local Security took a look at the FBI’s annual crime data for robbery rates to determine which city in each state experienced the most robberies.

According to the post, the FBI officially defines robbery as “taking or attempting to take anything of value from the care, custody, or control of a person or persons by force or threat of force or violence and/or putting the victim in fear.” That covers more than just home robbery statistics since this crime can also occur at a bank, convenience store, street corner—essentially anywhere.

The analysis revealed Milwaukee sees 49.04 robberies per 10,000 people.

According to the report, there were 319,356 robberies nationwide in 2017. The report noted that the number of robberies actually decreased by 28 percent from 2008 to 2017.

Among the “most robbed” cities in the nation, 42 out of 50 are “border cities,” located close to the border of their state.

The city with the most robberies per capita was Baltimore, Maryland, with 95.87 robberies per 10,000 people.

Boise, Idaho had the lowest robbery rate — 2.26 robberies per 10,000 people.

CLICK HERE for the complete report.