Brookfield Central freshman places 3rd in National Drive, Chip & Putt competition

BROOKFIELD-- Sarah Balding is a freshman at Brookfield Central High School. She is on the varsity golf team and also participates in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. She qualified for the national finals, which takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club, the same place as the Masters. She took third place overall. Sarah is also involved in several clubs in school including DECA and KEY Club. She also plays violin in the symphony orchestra and made it to state for her solo.

Sarah Balding

Brookfield Central H.S. Senior

Golf