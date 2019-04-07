NEW BERLIN -- There was an open house Sunday, April 7 at a hidden gem in New Berlin, where all types of trains were on display. The Lionel Railroad Club is unlike anything else in this area.
Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club opens its doors to train enthusiasts
-
‘Faces of amazement:’ Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club inspires awe in train enthusiasts
-
April 7
-
Lionel Richie to headline Summerfest July 2 with special guest Michael McDonald
-
Police: 47-year-old man struck, killed by train in Waukesha
-
When it’s this cold, Chicago train tracks set on fire
-
-
‘Heard the building shake:’ Train collides with semi in Oconomowoc
-
3 dead after car struck by 2 trains going opposite directions
-
Berlin zoo unveils name of latest polar bear cub
-
Investigators: Man hit, killed by Amtrak train disregarded crossing arms
-
China to introduce new generation of driverless trains in 2020
-
-
Most US rail systems miss safety deadline
-
‘It actually happened:’ Crews clean up coal after 5 train cars derailed, 3 tipped over in Caledonia
-
New Berlin police seek help to locate car, subject associated with tool thefts