Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club opens its doors to train enthusiasts

Posted 7:15 am, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, April 8, 2019

NEW BERLIN -- There was an open house Sunday, April 7 at a hidden gem in New Berlin, where all types of trains were on display. The Lionel Railroad Club is unlike anything else in this area.

