3 dead, 1 in stable condition following 2-vehicle crash in Village of Bristol

KENOSHA COUNTY — Three people are dead and one person remains in stable but serious condition following a two-vehicle crash that happened in Kenosha County on Friday, April 5. It happened on Highway 50 (75th Street) near 216th Avenue in the Village of Bristol.

Sheriff David Beth will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a GMC pickup truck and Jeep sport utility vehicle were both traveling east on Highway 50 when they were involved in the crash.

Authorities say four people inside the Jeep needed to be extricated from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were pronounced dead at the hospital — and one is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Dr. Michael Rizzo of Kenosha, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo of Kenosha, and 76-year-old Dr. Vincent Rizzo of Kenosha.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was also hurt. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he remains and is being treated for his injuries.

Upon his release he will be brought to the Kenosha County Jail and will be booked on charges of:

Three counts of reckless homicide

Three counts of knowingly operating after revocation-causing death

One count of reckless injury

One count of knowingly operating after revocation — causing great bodily harm

Operate a motor vehicle under the influence-1st Offense

Witnesses say the white pickup as driving erratically and at a very high rate of speed prior just to the crash. The pickup truck rear-ended the Jeep Cherokee as the Jeep was travelling eastbound at normal traffic speed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies and Detectives have already interviewed several witnesses who saw the suspect driving recklessly before the collision. The KSD asks that anyone who witnessed this event before the crash contact the KSD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.