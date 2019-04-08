× Bartolotta Restaurants officials announce ‘another local restaurant company’ to take over Northpoint

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Bartolotta Restaurants on Monday, April 8 announced after 10 years of operations at Milwaukee’s Northpoint Custard stand, “another local restaurant company” has received a notice of intent to operate Northpoint.

Additionally, Bartolotta officials announced they are in discussions with Milwaukee County to assume operations at the McKinley Marina Roundhouse.

Set on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Roundhouse is a location which Bartolotta officials feel can be further activated with enhanced food and beverage services, according to a news release.

The release said it is anticipated that 2019 will be a soft opening, with a full opening in spring 2020.

The goal is to operate during summer 2019 with an official opening date to follow.

Building on its long partnership with Milwaukee County, the release said the group is excited for the potential to contribute to activating the lakefront through this new venture. The Bartolotta team is working with Milwaukee County officials to finalize the concept, including food and beverage options, but envisions creating an inviting beer garden-type space that takes advantage of the location and natural surroundings.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

As for Northpoint, Bartolotta officials said in the release, “Bartolottas has enjoyed this long tenure operating Northpoint Custard with the County, which has been well received by the public.”