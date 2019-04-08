Open Record: I love public records

In this episode of “Open Record,” a loophole in the law allows lawmakers to avoid transparency. Amanda St. Hilaire reveals how they’re doing it and what’s be done to change it. Then, a dog breeder with a checkered past is still selling puppies. Jenna Sachs explains how she dug into their past and the changes being made since her investigation. Plus, Bryan Polcyn explains how he learned to do his own make-up.

