× All Hartland Lakeside schools are in ‘secure mode’

HARTLAND — The superintendent of Hartland Lakeside School District tells FOX6 News all Hartland Lakeside schools are currently in “secure mode” — no one is allowed in or out at this time. As for why this is taking place, the superintendent said this is a police matter — any other information will have to come from them.

Officials say everyone is safe and all normal school activities are taking place within classrooms.

Parents of Hartland Elementary South students will not be able to pick up their children until the all clear is given from police.

This is a developing story.