Cut down on sugary sweets: Candy-free options to give this Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether your child has a food allergy or you're just trying to cut down on sugary sweets -- there are candy-free options available to give this Easter. Maureen Fitzgerald with Wisconsin Mommy joins Real Milwaukee with a few ideas.

Toys:

Filling a basket with fun toys like Banana's collectibles is a fun option. They open and close to reveal fun surprises in each one. Another option is action figures like Megaman.

Other edible treats:

Easter basket treats don't have to be unhealthy! A basket filled with Entenmann's Little Bites will hit the spot! Made with no high fructose corn syrup, zero trans fats per serving and fun, festive flavors they are the perfect replacement for sugary treats.

For the budget conscious parent:

Maureen hit Bullseye's Playground (formerly the Dollar Spot) and assembled a fun-filled basket (including the actual basket) for just $13.

For the parent who is also going to give candy:

Hey - sometimes your child is going to receive candy anyways. Why not balance that out with a basket of fun oral care goodies? Maureen grabbed some fun toothbrushes, toothpastes and flossers to create a basket that will help prevent cavities. There's even a "candy" that claims to help clean teeth included.

For the busy parents:

Don't have the time or desire to put a basket together yourself? Target has several premade, candy-free baskets available for just $15. Shown are a Crayola craft basket, an Avengers themed basket and a Princess-themed basket.