‘He’s finally home:’ Kazoo, puppy who is blind, deaf found his permanent home

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News on March 3 told you about Kazoo, a dog who is blind and deaf and needs an extra special home. Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society announced Monday, April 8 that Kazoo has found his permanent home!

The Wisconsin Humane Society says Home For Life Animal Sanctuary reached out offering their support. Over the weekend, Kazoo took a road trip with a Wisconsin Humane Society staff member across the state to his forever home in Star Prairie, Wisconsin.

Home for Life is a sanctuary for cats and dogs who have been unable to find adoptive homes.

Kazoo will get to spend the rest of his days romping on their 40 acres, relaxing in his own living space, and wrestling with his new canine friends.

“Thanks to the generous donors who wanted to support Kazoo, he left with a box full of toys to help him get settled in,” said the Wisconsin Humane Society.