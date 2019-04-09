World’s most expensive cookie is covered in gold

NEW YORK — It’s a cookie lover’s dream but you have to fork over a bit of gold to get it.

A 23-carat gold-leaf covered cookie is retailing for $1,000.

The world’s most expensive cookie is the creation of cookie shop owner Sofia Demetriou, who launched “Duchess Cookies” last year.

The red velvet cookie has ruby chocolate and is coated with 23,000 gold leafs.

What makes it so pricey is not just the cookie but the surrounding touches, a sculpted chocolate shoe, a baccarat catchall and a string of freshwater pearls.

Demetriou says she’s sold four of them, two to Dubai and two to New York.