World’s most expensive cookie is covered in gold

NEW YORK — It’s a cookie lover’s dream but you have to fork over a bit of gold to get it.
A 23-carat gold-leaf covered cookie is retailing for $1,000.
The world’s most expensive cookie is the creation of cookie shop owner Sofia Demetriou, who launched “Duchess Cookies” last year.
The red velvet cookie has ruby chocolate and is coated with 23,000 gold leafs.
😍 We are so honored to be setting cookie trends using #RubyChocolate across the globe through the introduction of our signature $1000 Cookie we released to the public with @foodgod THANK YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY @barrycallebautbelgium 📍 Duchess Cookies Penn Station is opening next week #CookieMonsters 📍 STAY TUNED FOR MORE DETAILS @amnewyork
What makes it so pricey is not just the cookie but the surrounding touches, a sculpted chocolate shoe, a baccarat catchall and a string of freshwater pearls.
Demetriou says she’s sold four of them, two to Dubai and two to New York.