Car seller provides full refund to woman who bought vehicle that caught fire

GRAFTON — FOX6 News has new information on a story we first brought to you on Monday, April 8. That is when we told you about an SUV that burst into flames after it was purchased from a Milwaukee car lot.

The vehicle fire happened in the northbound lanes of I-43 in Grafton on April 3. Nicole Brandt bought the car from “Big Bills Auto” in Milwaukee. The fire happened just 22 minutes after she purchased the SUV and left the car lot.

The Grafton Fire Department and Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident but could not determine the cause of the fire.

Big Bill’s issued the following statement about the incident on Wednesday, April 10:

We would like to thank all of you for your concern. We are extremely thankful no one was hurt. The customer was fully refunded the very next day when the customer brought in her debit card. Per the customer’s request, we fully refunded the money back to her debit card. Attached is confirmation from the credit card company: Helcim Inc. – Operations Manager “This email is to confirm that a refund in the amount of $2,900 was processed on a card ending in xxxx on April 4th at 2:59PM. The refund was then processed and cleared by our partner bank’s systems at 9:01PM the same day. Further confirmation was made again today upon your request, and confirmed the refund is processing normally. “It will typically take 5-10 days for the issuing bank (your customer’s bank) to process the refund and display the returned funds on the cardholder’s statement. This timing is normal and is standard across the industry.” Unfortunately, we will never know what caused this fire; manufacturing defects, road debris, the list is endless. Our number one priority at Big Bills is to sell safe, reliable cars. All of our cars are fully inspected prior to sale. As of September 2016, there are new owners. We are dedicated to bring you safe, high quality cars at the same low prices you are accustomed to. Thanks again for your concerns,

The (NEW) Big Bills.