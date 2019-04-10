TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on I-41/94 NB near County G to recover semi involved in earlier crash
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin from 10 p.m. Wed. to 10 a.m. Thurs.

Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Posted 10:43 am, April 10, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a business that occurred on April 10. It happened around midnight near 76th Street and  Hampton Avenue.

According to police the suspect entered the business armed with a black semi-auto handgun. After demanding and obtaining money from the business, he ran westbound on W. Hampton Avenue.

The suspect was identified by the victim as a male, black, 25-30 years old, about 6’02″ tall, 180 – 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask covering the lower portion of his face, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt , black and white “True Religion” jogging pants, black and white Nike Air Jordans, and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

