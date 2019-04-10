‘I knew something was really wrong:’ Dog dies after eating bone

DOUSMAN — Dog treats are found on many store shelves, but one family found out that doesn’t mean they’re always safe.

The Moore Family from Dousman fosters dog in their home, but of all the dogs they’ve fostered one stands out.

“We couldn’t get rid of her. We loved her so much,” said Denine Moore.

The family had Leinie since she was a puppy. She became like a mother to the other puppies who came through the Moore’s home.

“She was like a giant dog. But full of love — every inch of her,” said Veda Moore.

In March, the family gave Leinie a special treat — a Jones Natural Chew dog bone.

“She started to eat it and I heard it crunching and I grabbed it away from her pretty quickly within 2 to 3 minutes,” recalled Denine Moore.

Within 24 hours, she said Leinie threw up hundreds of bone shards.

“I didn’t really think much of it. Dogs throw up,” Denine Moore said.

The next day when she got home from work, the situation had grown worse.

“Vomit and blood everywhere and I left her outside and she just laid in the wet grass and I knew something was really wrong,” Denine Moore said.

At Bark River Animal Hospital, the vet said Leinie had likely damage to her GI tract.

She died on the car ride home.

“She fell off the seat and my daughter was here. She tried to help me pick her up and her tongue was out,” Denine Moore remembered.

Dr. Andy Runte saw Leinie before she died and advises against all real bones for dogs.

“They’re all really dangerous and can cause a lot of problems,” Dr. Runte said. “I see a lot of broken teeth. When they’re chewing on the bones, they cause cuts when they splinter in the mouth — can cause choking problems. I’ve seen that.”

Runte recommends a Nylabone or Kong instead.

In a statement sent to Contact 6, Jones Naturals wrote:

“Jones Naturals strives to produce products that provide dogs with a fun, enjoyable chewing experience. Our products are developed out of our love for our dog companions. We are so sorry to hear of this family’s loss as our furry babies are part of our families. We were contacted by this family through Facebook, but our several attempts to reach the family and investigate their claim went unanswered. We have not received any other complaints for this product. Jones Naturals has a stringent testing program in place for every product that is produced. The product is tested for proper moisture levels and to ensure it is free from bacteria. An outside third-party lab performs the product testing, and no product is released for packaging until results are received back from the lab. Our labels provide guidelines on how to choose the right chew for your dog, as well as recommended dog sizes for each product. Our products also state that supervision while feeding is recommended. It is our goal to have happy, healthy furry customers.”

Leinie’s family just wants others to be warned.

“We can`t bring her back but we can`t help other people to not lose their loved family members,” said Veda Moore.

The Food and Drug Administration does not have pre-market authority over pet treats and warns against giving pets bones from animals. As of 2017, it had nearly 70 reports of illnesses related to bone treats.