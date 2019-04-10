× Parents arrested after newborn found in plastic bag dies

MARSHFIELD — Sheriff’s officials in Wood County, Wisconsin say they’ve arrested the parents of a newborn baby found in a garbage bag in a vehicle parked at a Marshfield hospital.

Authorities say the mother had given birth to the child Saturday at a home in Milladore. Deputies say the child had injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

The Marshfield Medical Center reported a possible missing newborn Saturday. It wasn’t immediately clear how the hospital knew about the missing infant. Officers located a vehicle belonging to the baby’s father in the hospital parking lot later Saturday and found the baby boy wrapped in towel inside a tied plastic garbage bag in the cargo area. The child was rushed into the hospital where he was revived, but later died of his injuries.

According to a report from WLUK, authorities estimate the child was in the bag for three hours before being discovered. WLUK reported the child’s parents, the mother, 22, and father, 19, were arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in death. Deputies are also requesting homicide charges against the mother. Formal charges have not been filed against the two.

Bond was set for the mother at $250,000 and $35,000 for the father. They are both due back in court April 22.