Pyro, K-9 officer wounded on the job, honored with rare ‘Key to the City’

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police K-9 Pyro, an officer who’s making strides toward recovery after being stabbed on the job, has been honored for his heroic action with a very rare “Key to the City.”

FOX6 News has been following Pyro’s story since he was injured while apprehending a suspect on Sunday, April 7.

Pyro continues to rehabilitate at the Animal Referral Center in Appleton, receiving around-the-clock care by the staff.

Another update from the department, Pyro’s handler, Officer Scott Salzmann, has been sleeping at the animal center to be close to his partner.

“Having his partner close and keeping Pyro calm is especially important during these critical steps in his recovery,” the department said on Facebook.

Tuesday, April 9, Pyro was up and walking, and able to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

“I am profoundly impressed by the top quality medical care Pyro is receiving at the Animal Referral Center,” said Green Bay Chief Andrew Smith. “It is truly state of the art, with highly trained and dedicated animal care professionals. I know Pyro is receiving the best treatment possible.”

Get well soon, Pyro!