Spring is in full swing: Fashion trends to try without breaking the bank

Posted 10:34 am, April 10, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Could your closet use an update after that spring cleaning? Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with five trendy looks and where you can find them for less.

