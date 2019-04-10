MILWAUKEE -- Could your closet use an update after that spring cleaning? Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with five trendy looks and where you can find them for less.
Spring is in full swing: Fashion trends to try without breaking the bank
-
Spring styles that are effortlessly cool — and where to get them for less
-
Best and worst dressed at the Academy Awards
-
Seeking some style inspiration for the new year? Look to the Golden Globes red carpet
-
Sassy and sweet styles: The trend looks you can rock for less
-
The dish on denim: 6 trends for 2019
-
-
April 3
-
February 25
-
January 31
-
April 10
-
Traveling attire: Clothing that’s as chic as it is comfortable
-
-
March 13
-
February 6
-
January 7