Former MPS Board President Michael Bonds indicted in bribery scheme involving charter company

PHILADELPHIA — Former Milwaukee Public Schools President Michael Bonds on Thursday, April 11 was federally charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and a violation of the Travel Act arising from his participation in a bribery scheme whereby Bonds, acting in his capacity as president of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, accepted payments and things of value in exchange for official acts taken to benefit a Philadelphia-based, privately-operated education and development company and its senior executives.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Company 1 was an umbrella organization for several business entities that perform services related to education management, charter school operations and neighborhood development. Between 2012 and 2017, Company 1’s education component maintained management agreements with multiple schools operating in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to manage the schools’ leadership teams, create the schools’ budgets and administer their payroll processes, and ensure that their financial reporting complied with various government entities. The main function of Company 1’s real estate development component was to redevelop residential properties into affordable housing in South Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Executive 1 was a Philadelphia-based founding member of Company 1 who served as the president and CEO since the organization’s inception.

Executive 2 was Company 1’s Philadelphia-based CFO. In that capacity, Executive 2 was responsible for Company 1’s overall financial and contract management.

According to the DOJ, Bonds engaged in a bribery scheme in which he received a series of payments and things of value from Executive 1, Executive 2, and Company 1 in exchange for a series of official acts that Bonds took on behalf of Executive 1, Executive 2, and Company 1.

The DOJ said the conspirators disguised the bribes as payments for book sales from a company created by Bonds called “African American Books and Gifts,” created fake documents disguising the bribery payments, including sham invoices and false entries in books, records, and tax returns, used a private commercial interstate carrier to transport bribe payments in the form of checks disguised as payments to “African American Books and Gifts,” and concealed from the MPS Board the payments Bonds received from Executive 1, Executive 2, and Company 1.

The release stated on Dec. 9, 2014, Bonds appeared at a subcommittee meeting of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors and personally advocated in support of an expansion to include the opening of an additional campus by the charter school subsidiary of Company 1 in Milwaukee. Bonds is then alleged to have brought a motion before a Milwaukee Board of School Directors subcommittee supporting a lease to house the additional campus, to have presided over the full Milwaukee Board of School Directors meeting at which the expansion was approved, and to have motioned the Milwaukee Board of School Directors for approval of new lease terms favorable to Executive 1, Executive 2, and Company 1, which deferred lease payments of approximately $1,000,000 owed by the charter school subsidiary of Company 1.

If convicted, Bonds faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a three-year period of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. Forfeiture of $18,000 in bribery proceeds also may be ordered.

A spokesman for Milwaukee Public Schools issued this statement:

“Milwaukee Public Schools has recently become aware of federal charges brought against former Milwaukee Board of School Director Michael Bonds. This is an ongoing federal investigation and the district has no further comment at this time.”