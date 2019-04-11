× Midwest Express Airlines leases headquarters space at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Midwest Express Airlines is one step closer to becoming a reality once again.

On Thursday, April 11, the group behind the revival announced it’s signed a lease for corporate headquarters space at Mitchell International Airport.

“Establishing our office is a significant step toward fulfilling our commitment to returning Midwest Express Airlines to the sky,” said Greg Aretakis, president of Midwest Express Airlines. “We are looking forward to establishing formal office operations in the coming weeks and continuing on our path toward takeoff.”

The building is located right on the southwest side of the airport property, near the old 440th Base.

At last check, organizers hoped to have planes in the air by 2020.