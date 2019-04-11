MPS student beaten on bus after school; juvenile arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) student was taken to the hospital for injuries after he was beaten on a school bus. It happened after the bus took off from the Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language near 24th and Wisconsin.

MPS says it's behavior the district will simply not tolerate. The family spoke to school officials through help of an interpreter. It's still not clear what led to such violence.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened on Tuesday, April 9, when the bus came to a stop near 32nd and Brown.

Officials say they arrested a juvenile while transporting another student to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The juvenile arrested was ticketed regarding the incident. The injured student is recovering at home.

FOX6 News has learned the student's family spoke with school officials Thursday morning, April 11, through the help of an interpreter. The victim's family is being helped by an organization that assists refugees in the community.

MPS released the following statement on the incident:

"Milwaukee Public Schools takes the safety of our students seriously and is currently investigating a student injury. On April 9, 2019, a fight started on a bus originating from Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language during the afternoon route. The bus driver requested help, police responded, and an injured student was transported for medical care. The student is recovering at home. Disciplinary action is now being pursued for this student’s attacker. Milwaukee Public Schools does not tolerate this type of behavior and has clear policies and procedures to respond to students who harm others. Milwaukee Public Schools has school social workers, school psychologists, and school counselors available for any students who may be fearful or anxious following the event. Our entire district extends our best wishes to the student and family for complete healing and a quick return to school."

"Diversity is truly our strength," said Keith Posley, MPS superintendent.

As MPS continues to investigate what factors led to the dispute on board the school bus, a message of unity and embracing each other's uniqueness was on full display for 2,500 students at their annual World Fair Day.

"We're celebrating our rich diversity we have in our school district and the diversity we have around the country," said Posley.

MPS says disciplinary action is now being pursued against the attacker.