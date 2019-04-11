‘Dilapidated:’ City orders demolition of former Northridge Mall

Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 1 p.m. Thursday
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has issued a demolition order against the vacant Northridge Mall.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services issued the order:

“An inspection of the masonry commercial building located at the above address has revealed a building and appurtenances, and electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems (collectively, “the building”) that are vandalized, dilapidated and out of repair.”

“It has been determined that the cost to repair the building exceeds 50 percent of the assessed value of the improvements divided by the ratio of the assessed value to the recommended value as last published by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for the City of Milwaukee, that such repairs are presumed unreasonable, therefore, the building must be razed and removed.”

