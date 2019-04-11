Prosecutors: Man shot, wounded by UWM police had stolen gun, machete, hatchet, ammunition

MILWAUKEE — New details were revealed in the shooting of a man by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police on March 19 — when charges were filed against that man on Thursday, April 11. Prosecutors said there was a similar incident involving UWM police in 2018.

Irie Payne, 30, of Milwaukee faces three felonies and a misdemeanor:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Resisting an officer — substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury

Felony bail jumping

Carrying a concealed weapon

According to a criminal complaint, UWM police on March 19 received a call for service at the Fine Arts Theater Building, “due to a male found sleeping in the basement” of the building that was closed to the public. A sergeant and lieutenant responded, and Payne admitted he’d been sleeping in the building. The complaint says Payne was resistant about identifying himself initially, but he did provide an ID card. It was learned that UWM police had contact with Payne in 2018 for the same circumstances.

While the lieutenant was speaking with Payne, the complaint said the sergeant learned Payne had a sheathed machete, a sheathed hatchet, a pack of zip ties, a paintball-style mask and a box of ammunition in a backpack. He was asked whether he had a weapon, and ordered to remove his hands from his pockets twice, the complaint said. According to the complaint, Payne “began to run toward the loading dock area in an attempt to flee from the officers.” The lieutenant attempted to grab his arm, but he continued to pull away. The lieutenant was able to latch onto him from behind, similar to a bear hug, as Payne was “actively trying to break” away. Payne then began reaching into his pocket with his right hand, “as if he was trying to retrieve something but it was stuck,” the complaint said. The lieutenant believed he was reaching for a firearm.

The sergeant observed Payne retrieve a firearm with his right hand, with the muzzle pointed up near the officers’ heads. “Fearing that Payne would use the firearm,” the sergeant discharged his firearm, striking Payne, who fell to the ground. The firearm he was holding was knocked away from him by the lieutenant. While he was on the ground, Payne “continued to actively resist” the lieutenant. The sergeant retrieved the firearm Payne had been holding, and both officers gave Payne commands in an effort to gain control of him as he “continued to struggle and resist.” The complaint said Payne was able to get up on his feet as the lieutenant fell off of him. Payne then began to walk toward the sergeant “despite multiple commands to stop.” The sergeant then used a Taser on Payne, but he “continued to move toward the officers in an aggressive manner,” the complaint said. Payne was taken to the ground after the Taser was deployed, and he was taken into custody.

Medical personnel were summoned to treat Payne and the officers. Both officers were taken to the hospital, where the lieutenant was diagnosed with a concussion. Payne was also taken to the hospital.

The complaint said the handgun recovered from Payne was reported stolen out of Wauwatosa in November 2018.

Online court records showed two open cases against Payne. In March 2019, he was charged with felony bail jumping for failing to report to court for a jury trial on March 18 — the day prior to his incident with UWM police. In December 2017 he was charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Payne has an initial court appearance scheduled in the latest case on April 12.