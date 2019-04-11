A massive memorial is planned in LA for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle -- and Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer
-
Kim Kardashian West plans CBD-themed baby shower
-
TMZ: Grand jury to hear case involving Jussie Smollett early this week
-
Khloe Kardashian silent about Jordyn Woods
-
Big welcome in Hanoi for President Trump, Kim and new nuclear talks
-
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye expecting 4th child via surrogate
-
-
No deal: President Trump, Kim summit collapses over sanctions impasse
-
Police reportedly called after R. Kelly spotted at Chicago night club
-
Chicago police union wants a federal investigation into Smollett case
-
State’s attorney recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
-
‘I know that he’s a pedophile.’ Woman claims relationship with R. Kelly started when she was 16
-
-
TMZ: Law enforcement sources confirm arrest of suspect in Nipsey Hussle murder
-
TMZ: Rapper Nipsey Hussle dead at 33 after shooting outside his store in Los Angeles
-
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett breaks silence about Chicago attack