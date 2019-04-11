Wind advisory for southern counties in FOX6 viewing area until 1 p.m. Thursday
Winter weather advisory for northern counties in FOX6 viewing area through 1 p.m. Thursday

TMZ: Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer

Posted 9:23 am, April 11, 2019, by

A massive memorial is planned in LA for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle -- and Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.