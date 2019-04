× ‘We will have a chance:’ 1-on-1 with Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 14. FOX6 Sports recently sat down with Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. He talked about Giannis Antetokounmpo as an MVP, his head coach, advancing in the NBA Playoffs and the remarkable regular season that just concluded.

