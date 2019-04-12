Man charged in murder of Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz sentenced to 25 years in prison

Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz

MILWAUKEE — One of the men charged in the murder of a Milwaukee city worker Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz in 2017, was sentenced Friday, April 12, to 25 years in prison.

Shaw was convicted as an accomplice in the carjack that led to the killing of Zyszkiewicz.

Shaw pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2018 to one county of felony murder and one count of armed robbery as party to a crime.

Deshaun Scott, the man convicted of pulling the trigger, was sentenced to 30 years in prison last summer. A third suspect, Eric Smiley, is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say the three men were part of a carjacking crew that fatally shot Zyszkiewicz in an attempt to rob him.

“They were doing carjacking and killed a man in the most violent of deaths,” said Michael Lonski, prosecutor, during Scott’s sentencing hearing.

In a separate case, filed on Feb. 14, 2017, Shaw faces one count of driving or operating a vehicle without consent. He has a status conference set in that case for April 29. A $500 signature bond was set after the charge was filed.

