‘Tiny trouper:’ 2-week-old puppy found in garbage bag on side of road in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — A 2-week-old puppy was put in a trash bag and dumped on the side of the road in Green Bay. If it wasn’t for a good Samaritan who noticed the bag moving while walking her dog, the pup may not be alive.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, the woman from Howard went out for a walk with her dog on Wednesday, April 10, when they noticed a garbage bag. The woman’s dog stopped for a sniff and the bag moved.

Humane society officials say the woman was shocked to find a puppy inside the bag squirming around and all alone. With temperatures falling into the low 30s Wednesday night, the woman brought the dog home to warm up and called authorities.

The pup was taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus. Although he had a scrape on his nose and was “desperately hungry,” humane society staff says the dog no obvious signs of trauma.

“Had he gone unnoticed on the roadside, the puppy never would have survived the frigid night at his age,” said the humane society.

Now with a fitting name, “Buddy,” the puppy is being cared for by humane society staff until he’s ready to find a forever home.

If you’d like to support Buddy on his road to recovery, CLICK HERE.