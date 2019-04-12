TMZ: Victim shot in Nipsey Hussle murder arrested for his gang ties to Nipsey

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES — One of the victims shot in the Nipsey Hussle murder has been arrested for associating with Nipsey, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Kerry Lathan, a 56-year-old man who was shot in the back outside Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store, was taken to the hospital, a week ago Sunday, treated and released.

Five days after the shooting, Lathan — who is out on parole after serving 20 years for murder — was arrested at his half-way house for associating with a known gang member — namely, Nipsey.

One of the standard conditions of parole is not associating with known gang members, and police claim Nipsey was a member of the Rollin 60’s Crip.

Lathan is now in Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A. where he waits as authorities try to revoke his parole. Lathan is in a wheelchair, unable to walk as a result of the shooting.

Ironically, as Nipsey was being celebrated for his contributions to L.A., authorities were arresting one of the victims of the shooting for being around him.

