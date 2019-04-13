4 injured following serious crash near 35th and North; 1 in critical condition

Posted 7:11 am, April 13, 2019, by
Crash near 35th and North

Crash near 35th and North

MILWAUKEE — Four men are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash near 35th and North late night Friday, April 12.

According to police, the first vehicle was traveling west on North Ave., approaching 35th St. at a high rate of speed. A second vehicle was traveling east on North Ave. and made a left turn onto 35th St., directly in the path of the first vehicle. The two vehicles collided, causing a very serious accident.

Three occupants of the first car received serious injuries, and one 23-year-old passenger is listed in critical condition. The other victims from the first car include the driver, a 24-year-old man, and another 22-year-old passenger. The driver of the second car, a 52-year-old man, was also injured following the accident.

All victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Crash near 35th and North

Crash near 35th and North

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.