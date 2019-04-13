× 4 injured following serious crash near 35th and North; 1 in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — Four men are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash near 35th and North late night Friday, April 12.

According to police, the first vehicle was traveling west on North Ave., approaching 35th St. at a high rate of speed. A second vehicle was traveling east on North Ave. and made a left turn onto 35th St., directly in the path of the first vehicle. The two vehicles collided, causing a very serious accident.

Three occupants of the first car received serious injuries, and one 23-year-old passenger is listed in critical condition. The other victims from the first car include the driver, a 24-year-old man, and another 22-year-old passenger. The driver of the second car, a 52-year-old man, was also injured following the accident.

All victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The investigation is ongoing.