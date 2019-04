× ‘Mean Girls’ wine released to celebrate film’s 15th anniversary

Calling all “Mean Girls” fans! Your next wine night is about to get even more “fetch.”

Now, not only can you wear pink on Wednesdays, you can also drink it.

Former “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett — aka “Aaron Samuels” — is launching a wine brand to celebrate the movie’s 15th anniversary.

The two sweet blends are called “Wednesday Rose” and “I’m a Red, Duh.”

The bottles are available online for $52 per pair.