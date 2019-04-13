Midwest Gaming Classic is a fun-filled weekend for all ages

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you're a video gamer or a board gamer, there's something for everybody at the Midwest Gaming Classic. Christina stopped by the Wisconsin Center on Saturday, April 13 to check out the beloved convention and get a sneak peak of the fun!

About Midwest Gaming Classic (website)

The Midwest Gaming Classic is a trade show featuring 150,000+ square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, computers, table top gaming, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and that’s just the start!

The Midwest Gaming Classic is about celebrating gaming, trying new things, learning about the gaming hobby, about meeting others who share the love of gaming, and having fun doing it!

No matter if you have one console and a handful of games or thousands of games in every room of your house, you’ll find something to celebrate with us!