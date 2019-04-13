Dashcam video shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — We are now getting a look at the video from a deadly officer-involved shooting in Waukesha earlier this year. The footage shows what prompted police to pull the trigger — and why authorities say the officer acted justly on Feb. 10.

Dash camera video shows the moment a squad car rolls up in the area of School Dr. and Prairie Ave. The officer comes face to face with Ted Schmitz. Police want to talk to him about a burglary and forgery investigation. He’s seen on camera holding a knife, and then being combative.

“Why don’t you go ahead and put those on the ground right now?” asks an unidentified officer in the video. “I’m not going to shoot you. Put the knife down now.”

Schmitz continues to defy commands as he exchanges words with officers.

“Ted, put the knife down now,” said an officer in the video.

“Shoot me,” replied Schmitz.

Footage shows Schmitz — who had previously indicated he was going to slit his wrists — place the knife to his left wrist, and then to his neck.

“Don’t do that,” said an officer.

“Shoot me,” replied Schmitz.

“I’m not going to shoot you. Don’t do that,” said the officer.

Things escalate in a matter of moments.

“Stay right there. Let me see your hands,” said an officer.

“[Expletive] that, I’ll give you everything. Here’s another knife,” said Schmitz.

“Let me see your hands,” replied the officer.

“Shoot,” said Schmitz.

The suspect is seen lunging at the officer, whose microphone captures what happens next.

“Get back,” said the officer.

“Shoot,” said Schmitz.

After opening fire, the officer calls for medical assistance.

“Shots fired, he had multiple weapons,” said the officer. “Kept coming at me. I’m okay.”

Responding officers and paramedics tend to the man who was shot 32 seconds after being confronted by police.

“Multiple gunshot wounds to the chest,” said an unidentified person in the video.

The knives Schmitz carried were recovered as evidence.

Reports reveal the officer feared the 54-year-old man was going to attack him, or possibly try to take his weapon. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team led the investigation, and determined the fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 10 was justified.