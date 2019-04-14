‘Coming soon — a new Charlotte Russe:’ New online shop in the works, 100 retail stores to reopen

MILWAUKEE — Don’t count struggling retailer Charlotte Russe out just yet!

The following was posted on the company’s Twitter page on Thursday, April 11: “We are planning a brand new online shopping experience, as well as re-opening 100 retail locations across the United States. Watch out for more details coming soon!”

We are planning a brand new online shopping experience, as well as re-opening 100 retail locations across the US. Watch out for more details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/AvOgTHvHkI — Charlotte Russe (@CharlotteRusse) April 11, 2019

Company officials have not commented since on the planned revival.

It’s a bit of a surprise for Charlotte Russe. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Then, a month later, company officials announced the closure of the online store, and launched a “going out of business” sale at brick and mortar locations.