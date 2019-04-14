Fear the Deer: Security enhancements in place at Fiserv Forum for Bucks/Pistons playoff matchup

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Detroit Pistons Sunday night, April 14 in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Tip-off was set for 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Pistons in all four games during the regular season. Ahead of the game, Coach Mike Budenholzer said he wasn’t worried so much about the opponent as much as he was about his team and making sure they played to the best of their abilities.

“We are not a big matchup team. We are kind of — coaching philosophy — if somebody gets hot and we want to ride them and play them a little more, to some degree, you have to earn your minutes and earn what you are getting, so it’s not that different, but the more healthy guys and harder decisions — have to just try and keep everybody ready and engaged,” said Coach Budenholzer.

With snow falling, FOX6 spoke with Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey outside Fiserv Forum as fans began arriving early Sunday evening.

Fans were just as pumped. At Moda 3 in Milwaukee's Third Ward, T-shirts, hats, hoodies and jackets were among the items flying off the shelves. Fans said they were proud to show their support.

"Showing Bucks pride is a big part of what being a Bucks fan is now," said Beto Benavides.

"To see everyone else get into the same spirit of the Bucks and with the new arena and everything, it's really cool," said Robin Benka.

Fans visiting Fiserv Forum and the plaza were advised to arrive early and travel light -- with additional security enhancements implemented for the playoff season.

Officials said a bag search zone would be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering would be subject to search -- including fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” would not be permitted. It was recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Go Bucks!