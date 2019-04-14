Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

No injuries in warehouse fire at Millipore Sigma in Sheboygan County

Posted 2:35 pm, April 14, 2019, by

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Multiple departments were called out to a warehouse fire at Millipore Sigma near County Highway V and County Highway A in the Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County Sunday, April 14.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Town of Wilson first responders, Oostburg Fire Department, Oostburg ambulance, Cedar Grove Fire Department,  Haven Fire Department, City of Sheboygan Fire Department and the Sheboygan County HAZMAT Team.

