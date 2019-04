× No injuries in warehouse fire at Millipore Sigma in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Multiple departments were called out to a warehouse fire at Millipore Sigma near County Highway V and County Highway A in the Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County Sunday, April 14.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Town of Wilson first responders, Oostburg Fire Department, Oostburg ambulance, Cedar Grove Fire Department, ┬áHaven Fire Department, City of Sheboygan Fire Department and the Sheboygan County HAZMAT Team.