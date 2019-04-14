Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Pistons’ Blake Griffin out for Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks

Posted 5:56 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58PM, April 14, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 09: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons looks on while playing the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on April 09, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin will not play in Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against Milwaukee because of a left knee injury, coach Dwane Casey said.

“It’s one of those things that’s day-to-day and still available but just too sore to go (in Game 1),” Casey said Sunday.

Griffin missed the Pistons’ final regular-season game against the New York Knicks — a game Detroit won to clinch the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. He also missed three other games late in the season due to his knee injury.

“He’s one of the guys who has been through a playoff series a few times when he was with the Clippers,” Casey said. “There’s a lot that you just can’t put a finger on.”

Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists while playing in 75 games this season for Detroit.

Game 2 of the series between the eighth-seeded Pistons and top-seeded Bucks will be Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.