Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits HR, seals deal by delivering puppy to 2 young sisters

MILWAUKEE — Two young sisters are giddy with excitement after receiving a new puppy — thanks to a home run crushed by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and Major League MVP Christian Yelich.

Congrats! What are you going to name him? Might we suggest Yeli? Brewers 1, Cardinals 0 in the first. pic.twitter.com/i6VBiUF8ie — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 30, 2019

When 6-year-old Lola and 4-year-old Libby Labodda attended a Brewers game on Saturday, March 30, they created a sign with their parents. It read, “Yelich, hit a homerun and my dad buys me a puppy!”

Well, Yelich came through — crushing a ball to left-center in his first at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals that day.

For Lola and Libby, the home run meant that they would be getting a puppy after all.

On Monday, April 15, Yelich and the Brewers had a special surprise for the Labodda family. While the family watched the Crew take batting practice, Lola and Libby’s were presented with a mini goldendoodle puppy from Yelich himself.

“It was the Brewers — a great idea. They asked me if I’d be willing to present the puppy and I figured, ‘Why not?’ Of course, it’s a pretty cool story. I grew up loving dogs and we were hanging out back in the clubhouse — a couple guys and that’s awesome, finally brought it out. I wish I could (keep him). Our schedule doesn’t allow us to have pets. We go on those 10-day road trips — be a little tough to take care of a dog or have it survive for two weeks by itself. It’s cool to have him in the clubhouse and have him run around a little bit, and then we had to give him away. He’s going to a good place and a good home and everybody seems really happy.”

The pup was dressed for the occasion and hand-delivered to the family by #22.

The family is planning to name him “Yeli.”