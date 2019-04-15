Hamilton HS Baton Twirler one of the best in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX--Mallory Renn is a Junior at Hamilton High School in Sussex. She is a competitive baton twirler. She was first introduced to baton twirling at the Sussex Lions Daze parade. Mallory says what drew her in was the sparkly costumes. Which she says she still loves today. Mallory has won several honors and awards for her baton twirling. After high school, she was to seek a career in the medical field, possibly nursing or physical therapy. She wants to help and inspire others.

Mallory Renn

Junior

Hamilton High School

Baton Twirler