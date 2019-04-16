Caught on camera: MPD needs help to ID suspect wanted for armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery of a business at Capitol and Teutonia on Monday evening, April 15.

Officials say the suspect entered the store around 6:15 p.m. and displayed a handgun from his waistband while demanding money from the cash register. The suspect took approximately $650 from the register and then ran southbound on N. 22nd St.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 20-30 years of age, 6’3″ tall, 160 pounds, with a medium skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants, and blue and white running shoes. He was armed with a silver and black handgun.

If you have any information that could help Milwaukee police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.