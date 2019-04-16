Foodies prepare to feast: Milwaukee’s Downtown Dining Week coming soon

MILWAUKEE — The 14th annual Downtown Dining Week, a culinary experience coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, returns May 30 – June 6.

The event features specially priced multi-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner at more than 35 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

This year’s participants include: Ale Asylum Riverhouse, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Brunch, Café at the Pfister, Cantina Milwaukee, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, Char’d, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen & Bar, Flannery’s, The Garden Grille & Bar, Kanpai, The Knick, Mader’s German Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Mo’s…A Place for Steaks, Oak & Shield Gaming Pub, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Pastiche at the Metro, Pier 106 Seafood Tavern, Rare Steakhouse, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Rodizio Grill – The Brazilian Steakhouse, Rumpus Room, SafeHouse, Smoke Shack, Third Coast Provisions, TRiO, Vagabond, Ward’s House of Prime, Water Street Brewery, Who’s on Third and Zarletti.

Last year, more than 75,000 diners participated in Downtown Dining Week.

As a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week, four diners will be awarded $450 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their experience at downtowndiningmke.com. At the conclusion of the event, four winners will be randomly drawn.