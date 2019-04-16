‘I was on my way to work:’ Ohio woman arrested for hitting three police vehicles during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio - The woman accused of hitting multiple police cruisers in Newburgh Heights because she was reportedly trying to get to work appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

Imani Edwards, 23, pleaded not guilty to six counts of felonious assault and one count of failure to comply with a police order. Her bond was set at $10,000, according to court records.

The incident happened on Interstate 77 in March. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they tried to pull her over for window tint and a fictitious registration, but she refused to stop.

Newburgh Heights police attempted to help troopers by boxing in the car. Police said Edwards rammed into two cruisers and a highway patrol SUV. The chase ended near East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland when a trooper forced the minivan off the road and into a pole.

According to police, Edwards claimed she was running late for work.