Racine-area students compete for title of 2019 Battle of the Books champion

RACINE — Racine-area students tested their literary knowledge on Wednesday, April 17, looking to score the title of 2019 Battle of the Books champion.

Fourth and fifth-grade students took part in the competition at Racine Memorial Hall. Special guest judges asked groups of students trivia questions about 40 select book titles.

The event, hosted by SC Johnson in partnership with the Racine Public Library, is an effort to promote the importance of literacy in the Racine community.

“It’s a commitment and demonstration of literature,” said Amy Winter. “Getting them to read, getting them to love reading is the most important step for that success. That’s what Battle of the Books helps do.”

SC Johnson donated more than 8,000 books to fourth and fifth-grade classrooms in the Racine area to help students prepare for the competition.

The final winner will be announced on May 10.