Does fasting live up to the hype? The pros and cons of intermittent fasting

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to losing weight -- more dieters are turning to intermittent fasting. But does it work? Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with the latest with what science says.

What is Intermittent Fasting?

Involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting, ranging from a few hours to a few days at a time. It is not a diet about what to eat but rather a type of eating pattern.

This is actually not new as some type of fasting has been practiced for centuries by many for spiritual or religious reasons. What is 'old' is 'new' again!

Alternate day fasting: Also known as 'eat stop eat,' this plan involves fasting on 3-4 non-consecutive days per week. A 24-hour fasting phase is followed by a non-fasting day where you can eat as much as you`d like.

Modified Fasting: A 5:2 fasting plan means fasting on two non-consecutive days per week where you eat between 20-25% of your daily calorie needs. On non-fasting days you can eat normally.

Time-Restricted Fasting: you fast anywhere from 8-20 hours per day. You can eat freely during your non-fasting hours. The most common is limiting eating to an 8-hr window and fasting for 16 hours.