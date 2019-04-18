Looking for an extra special Easter treat for the kids? Some last-minute gift ideas

MILWAUKEE -- Are you a little behind on your Easter game this year? Learning Express Toys in Brookfield has you covered. Mary Lewis joins Real Milwaukee with more details.

Personalized Bunny Buckets FREE with a purchase of $25.00 of Easter goodies.

  • Ollyball 14.99 inflated ball you can color $14.99 Our #1 item!
  • Bunny Eggmazing Egg Decorator $19.99 Our #2 item with our secret of making baked eggs instead of boiling.
  • Bubble Slime $7.99
  • Slime Shaker Eggs $ 5.99
  • Giant Chalk Pencil $11.99-Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
  • Lawn String Art $14.99-Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
  • 8Sequin Bunny and Llama -Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
  • Mini Clay Kits-$4.99 -Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
  • Beamos -Flying Discs $9.99
  • Ogo Disk $24.99
  • Glow in the Dark Stomp Rockets $19.99
  • Unicorn Hair Bath Soap $9.99
  • Strawberry and Grape Soda Can Bath Salts $6.99
  • Crazy Aarons Easter Putty Buy 2 Get one Free
