Looking for an extra special Easter treat for the kids? Some last-minute gift ideas

MILWAUKEE -- Are you a little behind on your Easter game this year? Learning Express Toys in Brookfield has you covered. Mary Lewis joins Real Milwaukee with more details.
Personalized Bunny Buckets FREE with a purchase of $25.00 of Easter goodies.
- Ollyball 14.99 inflated ball you can color $14.99 Our #1 item!
- Bunny Eggmazing Egg Decorator $19.99 Our #2 item with our secret of making baked eggs instead of boiling.
- Bubble Slime $7.99
- Slime Shaker Eggs $ 5.99
- Giant Chalk Pencil $11.99-Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
- Lawn String Art $14.99-Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
- 8Sequin Bunny and Llama -Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
- Mini Clay Kits-$4.99 -Fashion Angels from Milwaukee
- Beamos -Flying Discs $9.99
- Ogo Disk $24.99
- Glow in the Dark Stomp Rockets $19.99
- Unicorn Hair Bath Soap $9.99
- Strawberry and Grape Soda Can Bath Salts $6.99
- Crazy Aarons Easter Putty Buy 2 Get one Free