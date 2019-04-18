× Temporary church proposed outside Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS — The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral has proposed building a small, temporary church on the plaza outside the monument so that the faithful has a place of worship while the 12th-century structure ravaged by fire is closed for restoration.

Bishop Patrick Chauvet offered the idea of creating an “ephemeral” cathedral so people can pray and life can return to normal in the neighborhood.

The Paris City Hall gave its approval to the idea Thursday “subject to technical restraints.”

A crypt containing vestiges dating from antiquity is located under the vast esplanade. There is also an underground parking lot.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to see the cathedral fully restored in five years. Chauvet told neighborhood business owners on Wednesday he expected Notre Dame to remain closed “five to six years.”