Christopher Ward sentenced to 9 years in prison in death of 14-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Ward was sentenced on Friday, April 19 to nine years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in the death of 14-year-old Jada Wright, according to online court records.

Wright had cerebral palsy, was non-verbal and was wheelchair-bound. She died early on Feb. 15, 2018, days after her 14th birthday, from injuries she suffered at a home near the Northridge Lakes area in Milwaukee.

Ward pleaded guilty in January to a single charge of neglecting a child (consequence is death) in connection with Wright’s death. That was an amended charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the home late on Feb. 14 where Wright was being cared for — the call concerned a lifeless child. Despite life-saving efforts, Wright died on the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wright died from blunt force injuries of the abdomen — in addition to other blunt force injuries.

Ward was Wright’s personal care worker, the complaint indicates. He is the one who apparently called 911 when Wright was found not breathing. The complaint indicates Ward first told authorities it was unusual for Wright to throw up — and he checked on her regularly on Feb. 14. He said “there were no complications.”

When investigators questioned Ward on Feb. 19, Ward “initially claimed that he tripped and accidentally fell, striking Jada Wright in the abdomen with his elbow.” Detectives told Ward that account did not match the severity of injuries Wright suffered.

The complaint indicates Ward then “admitted to becoming frustrated with Jada Wright” when attempting to feed her through a G-tube. At one point, Wright was apparently able to maneuver the G-tube connection from her stomach. According to the complaint, Ward then “balled up his fist and struck Jada Wright forcefully in Jada’s abdomen.”

Ward told authorities then connected Wright’s feeding tube and left the room. About 15 minutes later, he returned and Wright was covered in vomit. The complaint says Ward “knew that something was wrong with her.” Even so, he “took no action to seek additional care” for Wright, nor did he call emergency responders until much later.

This is a developing story.