Dead dogs, other wildlife found dead in northern Wisconsin believed to be poisoned, DNR says

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating after several dogs and wildlife were found dead in northern Wisconsin, possibly from poison.

Dead animals, including domestic dogs, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and a wolf, were reported in Bayfield, Marinette and Florence Counties.

A photo shows a sample of what was recovered at a location where one of the dogs died.

Investigators say each dog died less than 30 minutes after ingesting the substance.

The deaths happened on public properties managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Goodman Timber Company.

Lab tests are underway to confirm what killed the animals.

If you have any information or a tip, please contact the Wisconsin DNR hotline at 1-800-847-9367.