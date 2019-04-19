× Minimum-security inmate escapes from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center

MILWAUKEE –Minimum-security inmate Trezelle J. Bishop has escaped from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center.

The incident has been reported to the Milwaukee Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop is described as a male, black, 5’8″ tall, and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.