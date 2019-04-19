Minimum-security inmate escapes from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center

Posted 8:23 am, April 19, 2019, by

Trezelle J. Bishop

MILWAUKEE –Minimum-security inmate Trezelle J. Bishop has escaped from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center.

The incident has been reported to the Milwaukee Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop is described as a male, black, 5’8″ tall, and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.